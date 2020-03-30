Gary L. Fitch, 71, of Swanton passed away in his home following a long and courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis. He was born July 29, 1948, in Grand Rapids, Ohio, to the late Marion and Charlotte (Ross) Fitch.

Gary was a 1966 graduate of Swanton High School. He worked as a maintenance engineer for Rexam Beverage Can factory in Whitehouse, Ohio, where he retired. He enjoyed motorcycle riding and remodeling his home, loved his cats, and was a health nut.

Gary is survived by his daughter, Michelle (Steve) Deemer; grandson, Brandon Bruischart; granddaughter, Megan (Chad) Bouwman; nine great-grandchildren; and the mother of his daughter, Nancy Harrison.

He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Louie and Marion Fitch.

In keeping with Gary's wishes, he will be cremated and services will be private.

Weigel Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Memorial contributions in Gary's memory may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 E. Ohio St., Ste. 500, Chicago, Ill. 60611, and at www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.

