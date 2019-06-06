Glenn D. Stinson, 76, of Swanton passed away peacefully Monday, June 3, 2019, at Genesis Healthcare of Sylvania. He was born Dec. 10, 1942, to the late Alvin and Helen (Monaghan) Stinson. He married Karen Raker on Oct, 31, 1960, and she preceded him in death on May 20, 2013.

Glenn graduated from Swanton High School. He worked 30 years for the Dana Corporation. He enjoyed going to the casinos, fishing, golfing, and bowling. He loved going to Michigan International Speedway with his son, Barry, and watching Indy and NASCAR racing. In his early years, he loved raising and showing horses. Glenn and Karen also enjoyed wintering in Leesburg, Fla.

He is survived by his children, Wendy Stinson of Delta, and Barry (Lori) Stinson of Swanton; grandchildren, Jordan (Jessica) Stinson, Kaitlyn (Travis) Shaller, Jake (Tayler) Stinson, and Hannah Stinson; great-grandchildren, Bentley, Jaxon, and Kendell; brother, Bobby (Sandy) Stinson; sisters, Shirley (Randy) Mastin and Arvella Dickman; sister-in-law, Sharon Stinson; brother-in-law, Roger (Grace) Raker; and many nieces and nephews.

Glenn was also preceded in death by his brothers, Ronald Stinson and Jerry Stinson; brother-in-law, James Dickman; nephew, Matthew Raker; and niece, Janet Stinson.

A memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, with Pastor Donna Stutzman officiating. Interment at Raker Cemetery in Delta will be held at a later date.

Family and friends may visit 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Swanton American Legion.

