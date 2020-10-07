Gordon L. "Mick" Hartsell, 85, of Wauseon passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. at Fulton Manor. He was born March 15, 1935, to the late Byron and Vilena "Polly" (Mosier) Hartsell in Fulton County. He married Sharon (Schaffner) Hartsell, his wife of 60 years, on Sept. 11, 1960, in Fayette and she survives.

Gordon was raised and lived his entire life in Fulton County. He was a 1953 graduate of Lyons High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1956-58. In his younger years, Mick was passionate about farming while working at General Motors in Toledo. He later went to work at S.E. Johnson –road and bridge construction, beginning as a laborer and working his way to become a bridge superintendent for 44 years. After retirement from S.E. Johnson, he worked four years at Harper Structures -Bridge Division of Miller Brothers in Archbold. Much of his life was involved in the construction industry, where he knew many people, and with his help he was able to get young men from Fayette and Lyons into the construction field. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed a good game of golf, gardening, and making and fixing things around the home. He was an avid fan of OSU, Detroit Tigers, and Cleveland Browns. Mick loved to take his wife, children and grandchildren fishing. He will be remembered as a great husband, father, and grandfather. Mick was always in church and received Christ as his saviour at 8 years of age. He previously served as a Sunday School teacher, church board member, and trustee, and most recently was a member of True North Church.

He is also survived by his children, Mike Hartsell and Michelle (Rich) Hite; grandchildren, Kory (Ashley) Chesnut, Kass (Elizabeth) Chesnut, Kody (Kaily) Chesnut, Ethan (Nancy)Hartsell and Molly (Jake) Allen; and great-grandchildren, Colt Hartsell, Ryker Chesnut, and June Allen.

He was also preceded in death by his son, Scott Hartsell; brothers, Jack Hartsell and Dick Hartsell; and sisters, Barbara Andrews and Mary Lou Grove.

At Mick's request, there will be no services.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted arrangements.

