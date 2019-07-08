Henrietta N. Arnold, 87, of Swanton passed away peacefully Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Ridgewood Manor in Maumee. She was born Dec. 14, 1931, in Toledo to the late Homer and Thelma (Hill) Snider. On July 31, 1954, she married Drexel Arnold, and he died in a car accident on Dec. 7, 1972.

Henrietta will be remembered for her strong will personality. She worked as a store clerk at Swanton Pharmacy for 13 years. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and sewing, and loved flower gardening, playing Bingo, and dancing.

She is survived by her daughter, Joan Kelley; grandchildren, Ronald Arnold, Drexel Fausnaugh, Crystal Fausnaugh, and Lyndsay (Scott) Buchele; great-grandchildren, Courtney Marie, Danielle Fausnaugh, Tyler Fausnaugh, and Connor Fausnaugh; great-great grandchildren, Kylie and Anthony; sister, Shirley Dickens; and daughter-in-law, Tari Arnold.

Henrietta was also preceded in death by her son, George Arnold; her adopted parents, George and Myrtle Snider; and siblings, William Snider, Jane Dew, and Gladys Pultz.

Funeral services will be held 4 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, with Pastor Todd Milner officiating.

Family and friends may visit 2-4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Interment will be held at a later date at East Swanton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Henrietta's memory may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at weigelfuneralhomes.com.