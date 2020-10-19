Irvin G. Frank of Wauseon passed away peacefully in his home Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, surrounded by his children. He was the eldest son of the late H. Leon and Florence (Euler) Frank.

Although his family lived in Cygnet, Ohio, and Clayton, Mich., he considered Colton, Ohio, to be his home. A proud graduate of Liberty Center High School's Class of 1949, he was active in FFA, Vo-Ag, Glee Club, and the football team, wearing #32. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1949-53 (A1C) as an aircraft recap mechanical engineer, and was a Korean War veteran. He was awarded the United Nations Service Medal and the Korean Service Medal for his service to his country.

He started working at Stubnitz & Green in 1955. That company was bought out by Hoover Ball Bearing and then by Hoover Universal - retiring from the Ford Motor Company in 1987 after 32 years of service.He spent most of his career in Adrian, Mich. Irvin was an avid fan of two things –anything sports - especially baseball, basketball and football - and country and bluegrass music. He traveled all over the Midwest to watch his sons play baseball –rarely missing a game. His favorite vacations were spent visiting the Grand Ole Opry and the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. He enjoyed honoring his ancestors by visiting regional cemeteries and driving through his "old stomping grounds." He loved to visit all of the local fairs in the tri-state area and attended nearly all of the Threshers conventions at the Fulton County Fairgrounds. After the war he even obtained his private pilot's license, and enjoyed flying his Cessna 170.

Surviving is his ex-wife; Anna M. Frank; their children, Dr. Robin (Ruth) Frank of Nashville, Tenn., and Marty Frank, Lorri Frank, Linda Burkholder, and Dr. Bill (Miriam) Frank –all of Wauseon; 15 nieces and nephews; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Rosalyn Roberson, Renita Bethell, Mary Lou Crutcher, Glenn Frank, Dean Frank, Beverly Baughey, and Wayne Frank.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Hanneman Funeral Home in Grand Rapids, Ohio,with Pastor Michael Doerr officiating. Interment will be private for the family at Highland Memory Gardens in Waterville, Ohio, with military honors.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to services.

Memorials can be made to the following: Elara Caring Hospice, any veteran's organization, and St. Jude's Children's

Research Hospital.

Condolences may be offered online at www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.