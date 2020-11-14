Jane A. Stutzman, 88, of Wauseon passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Indian Meadows Nursing Home in Wauseon. Jane was born April 3, 1932 in Swanton, the daughter of the late Melvin and Bertha (Hall) Miller. On Nov. 8, 1952, Jane married Wayne Stutzman, who preceded her in death in 2017.

Jane spent her life caring for the home and her children. She was a member at Fayette United Methodist Church. She enjoyed keeping her house and her yard immaculate. She was also a member of the Fulton County Porkettes, and was a 4H advisor.

Surviving Jane is her daughter, Deb (Rod) Wilson of Somerset, Ky.; son, Daniel (Jan) Stutzman of Waldron, Mich.; daughter, Denise Stutzman of Adrian, Mich.; and son, Dwayne (Melissa) Stutzman of Wauseon; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Jane was also preceded in death by her infant son, Dennis; sister, Margaret Wagner; and brother, Calvin Miller.

A public graveside service for Jane will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Zion Cemetery on County Road 11. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, masks will be required.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon is honored to serve the Stutzman family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

