Jeanette Irene (Boyers) Holman
Jeanette Irene (Boyers) Holman, age 95, joined her husband, Howard, in Heaven on June 16, 2020. She had been a resident at Fulton County Manor since March.

Jeanette was born on May 7, 1925 to the late Glen and Viola (Fouty) Boyers in Wauseon, Ohio. She was a graduate of Wauseon High School. On Feb. 7, 1945, she married Howard E. Holman. He preceded her in death on Feb. 8, 2017, one day after their 72nd wedding anniversary.

Jeanette and Howard began their married life on the family farm in Oakshade and later moved to Wauseon with their four sons. Jeanette was a lifelong homemaker who loved flowers, roses being her favorite. She had belonged to the Women's Garden Club for many years. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Wauseon.

Jeanette is survived by her sons: David (Theresa) of Toledo, Ohio, John (Marsha) of Manitou Beach, Mich., Paul (Michelle) and James (Beth), both of Wauseon. Grandchildren: Kirby (Anita) Holman, Tom (Nicole) Holman, Kelsey (Caleb) Robinson, Stephanie (David) Born, Craig (Jennifer) Holman and Allison (Toby) Jacobi. Great-grandchildren: Maya and Brady Holman, Cailin and Wade Robinson; Jacob and Lauren Holman; Ani and Emma Born; Addison, Bryce, Kaylee and Zachary Holman.

Jeanette is also survived by a brother, Alan (Maretta) Boyers of Wauseon and her sister, Shirley Nagy of Gladstone, Mo., along with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by step-mother, Dorothy Boyers; brother, Roland (Patricia) Boyers; two sisters-in-law; Mary Jane (Gerald) Valentine and Martha (Lyman) Powers, a brother-in-law, Richard Nagy and a nephew, Michael Valentine.

A private graveside service will be held in the Wauseon Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Crossroads Evangelical Church in Wauseon, where a Celebration of Jeanette's Life will be held immediately following at 11:00 A.M., also at the church. The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the First Christian Church. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.



Published in Swanton Enterprise from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home - Wauseon
219 S Fulton St
Wauseon, OH 43567
(419) 335-6031
