Julia Raye "Julie" Peebles, 59, of Wauseon passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at her daughter's home in Whitehouse, Ohio, with her loving family by her side. Julie was born in Bowling Green, Ohio, on Sept. 8, 1960, to Raymond and Elaine (Moor) Sugg. Julie was a 1978 graduate of Wauseon High School and loved to keep in touch with all her classmates and helping organize reunions. She worked as a receptionist for Pondview Veterinary Clinic. She was a member of First Christian Church in Wauseon, where she enjoyed going to Sunday school, singing in the church choir, and playing the bells. Julie loved spending time with her family, but especially with the grandchildren. An avid Buckeye fan, she also enjoyed cheering on the Wauseon Indians. For anyone who knew her, you could not mistake her brilliant smile and infectious laugh. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Left to cherish her memory is her mother, Elaine (Moor) Sugg; daughter, Robin (Wayne) Knapp; sons, Mitchell (Mandi Forsythe) Peebles and Clayton Peebles; grandchildren, Elyse and Cora Knapp; brothers, Gene (Lora Ripke) Sugg and Allen (Hannah) Sugg; and sisters, Lesley (Jim) Hoeffel and Paula Sugg Vance. She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Sugg, in January of 2016. There will be no public visitation or services, and burial will be private for the family at Ottokee Cemetery at a later date. A memorial service celebrating Julie's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Camp Christian Scholarship Fund, 10299 Maple Dell Road, Marysville, Ohio, 43041 in Julie's memory. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Swanton Enterprise from May 8 to May 9, 2020.