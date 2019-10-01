Karen Sue Brown, 76, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at The Legacy House in Ocala, Fla. Karen was born in Tiffin, Ohio, on June 9, 1943, to the late Herman and Margaret Smith. She married Donald Andrew Brown, the love of her life, in 1960, and he survives.

Karen was the second oldest of Herman and Margaret's four children. Growing up in Tiffin, she enjoyed the freedom of country life and working side by side on the farm with her adored father. After serving his country in the Navy, Don and Karen moved to Swanton, where they lived for almost 40 years and raised three wonderful children. In recent years, Don and Karen were living in Ocala, Fla., enjoying the year-round warm weather and sunshine.

Karen always loved the excitement of traveling, and never missed a chance to visit the bright lights of Las Vegas, where she went over 40 times. She will forever be remembered as a loving wife, caring mother/mother-in-law, and doting grandmother. Her kind nature, calm demeanor, and wholesome sense of humor left lasting impressions on those that she loved and loved her.

Also surviving are her children, Denise Garrett, Dennis (Wyla) Brown, and Darren (Shari) Brown; two grandchildren, Donovan Garrett, and Justin Brown; sister, Elaine Hess; and brother Larry Smith.

She was also preceded in death by her sister, Maryann Porter.