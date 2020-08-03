Lynn Edward Casler, 79, of Wauseon passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Fountain Park in Bryan. Lynn was born near Lyons in Seward on June 3, 1941, the son of the late Charles Edward and Wilma Winona (Hite) Casler. On June 16, 1962, he married Linda Frances Hettesheimer, and she survives.

Prior to his retirement, he had owned and operated L & L Tool and Die in Pettisville for many years, and had also been a tool and die maker for the former Sheridan Manufacturing and Fulton Industries in Wauseon. He attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon. Lynn enjoyed woodworking, classic cars, and tractor pulls.

Also surviving are two sons, Scott (Cindy) Casler of Coolidge, Ariz., and David (Rhonda) Casler of Defiance; two grandchildren, Neil and Jason Casler; a sister, Carol (Richard) Kleck of Delta; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private. Burial will be in Winameg Cemetery.

Grisier-Weigel Funeral Home in Delta is entrusted with arrangements.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be given to the Alzheimer's Association or the charity of the donor's choice.

