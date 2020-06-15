Marilyn H. Ricker, age 85, of Wauseon, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold early Friday morning, June 12, 2020.

She was born on May 28, 1935 to the late Cecill Miller and Alma (Bauer) Miller. Marilyn graduated from Wauseon High School and later married Marion D. Ricker on June 16, 1954. Together they were blessed with four children, Denise, Brad, Beth and Shelly. For over 40 years Marilyn and her husband Marion; owned and operated Ricker RV's in Wauseon. Before attending services in Archbold at Fairlawn Haven's chapel, she was an active member of Emmaus Lutheran Church in Wauseon. Marilyn had a passion for sports; everything from supporting her grandchildren and great grandchildren to cheering for her OSU Buckeyes. She enjoyed spending time in the outdoors as well as reading.

In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Marion in 2007 and sister, Margaret Zimmerman in 2010. She is survived by her loving children, Denise (Kevin) Link of Fayette, Brad (Connie) Ricker of Wauseon, Beth (Jeff) Flory of Archbold and Shelly (David) Day of Wesley Chapel, FL; grandchildren, Amy (Kent) Herman, Jennifer (Jeran) Storrs, Kyle (Katie) Link, Jennelle Day, Courtney (Garrett) Morton, and Logan (Caroline) Day and great grandchildren, Brayden and Allie Herman, Demi, Kelsey and Josie Storrs, Kamy and Kassi Link and Gannon and Bennett Morton.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic there will be no public visitation or public services with interment at Winameg Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta. Pastor Dale Kern will be officiating. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to the family with an organization and cause to be decided by them in the future. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.