Rev. Marlyn Stukey, 77, of Swanton went home to be with the Lord peacefully in her sleep, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. She was born July 4, 1942, in Fulton County. On June 10, 1972, she married William "Bill" Stukey, and he preceded her in death Jan. 22, 2019.

Marlyn and Bill were lifelong residents of the Swanton area. She earned a Masters of Education degree from the University of Toledo and taught in Swanton Public Schools for 35 years. Most of her tenure was teaching eighth grade Earth Science to generations of Swanton students. After retiring from teaching, she was ordained as a minister of the Nazarene Church and actively served the church for many years. She also was a painter of tole and decorative art. Her favorite subject to paint was nature, especially flowers. She received several blue ribbons for work entered at the Fulton County Fair.

Marlyn is survived by her son, Jeffrey Stukey; granddaughters, Alisha, Arianna, and Adalynn Stukey; brothers and sisters, Hazel (Kenny) Stewart, Bernard (Ginger) Christy, Darlene (Chuck) Line, Barbra (Edward) Shartzer, Robert (Cindy) Christy, and Kenneth (Joan) Christy; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services celebrating Marlyn's life were held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Swanton Nazarene Church, with Pastor Harold Ratliff officiating. Interment followed in Shiloh Cemetery.

