Michael John McCune
Michael John McCune 63, of West Palm Beach, Fla., and formerly of Wauseon, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020, in his daughter's home in Delta surrounded by his loving family. He was born Sept. 27, 1956, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to John McCune, who survives, and the late Bonnie (Snyder) McCune.

Mike, also known as "Bucky," worked for NEELD Paper and Supplies in West Palm Beach for 15 years. He was a loyal and hardworking employee. Mike enjoyed bowling, playing golf, and watching sports, especially football. He loved spending time with his family and being outside.

Mike is also survived by a sister, Cathy (Randy) Zuver; and daughters, Angie (Chad) Patterson and their children, Dylan, Brandon, and Logan, Ashley (Josh) Mohr and their children, Ava, Emma, Jace, and Ella, and Casey (Jordan) Smith and their children, Paisley and Kennedy.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or The American Cancer Society.



Published in Swanton Enterprise from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
