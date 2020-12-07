1/1
Michael Potter
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael Potter, 60, of Wauseon passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. Michael was born Sept. 29, 1960, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Don Potter and Alice (Larned) Potter, who survives. He later married Grace Potter, who survives.

Michael delivered the Toledo Blade to his communities for many years. He was heavily involved at St. Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon and was the RCIA instructor for the church. He was also a proud member of the Knights of Columbus.

Also surviving Michael is his son, Joshua Potter; daughter, Natasha Potter; daughter, Amanda (Chris) Asplin; brother, Mark Potter; grandson, Aiden Hill; and niece, Shelby Potter.

He was preceded also preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Sister Maria Christiana.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all services will be private, with burial at St. Caspar Catholic Cemetery.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the St. Caspar Catholic Church in Michael's memory.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Swanton Enterprise from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home - Wauseon
219 S Fulton St
Wauseon, OH 43567
(419) 335-6031
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved