Michael Potter, 60, of Wauseon passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. Michael was born Sept. 29, 1960, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Don Potter and Alice (Larned) Potter, who survives. He later married Grace Potter, who survives.

Michael delivered the Toledo Blade to his communities for many years. He was heavily involved at St. Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon and was the RCIA instructor for the church. He was also a proud member of the Knights of Columbus.

Also surviving Michael is his son, Joshua Potter; daughter, Natasha Potter; daughter, Amanda (Chris) Asplin; brother, Mark Potter; grandson, Aiden Hill; and niece, Shelby Potter.

He was preceded also preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Sister Maria Christiana.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all services will be private, with burial at St. Caspar Catholic Cemetery.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the St. Caspar Catholic Church in Michael's memory.

