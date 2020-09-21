Paul J. Dzyak, 81, of Swanton passed away peacefully, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg, with his loving family at his bedside. Paul was born July 8, 1939, in North Charleroi, Pa., to the late John and Margaret (Bezuska) Dzyak. On Oct. 19, 1963, he married his beloved and devoted wife of 57 years, Susanne M. Gatesman, and she survives.

Paul was a 1957 graduate of Monessen High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served aboard the USS Intrepid from March 3, 1959, to February 27, 1963. Paul entered aviation school in Pittsburgh and obtained his Bachelor's degree in Applied Science from Siena Heights. Paul started his career in aviation maintenance at National Flight Services at Toledo Express Airport and retired from Dana. He was an active and proud member of the Swanton community and enjoyed daily breakfast at Mom's Restaurant. He was currently serving on Swanton Village Council. Paul was involved with the Fulton County Habitat for Humanity, Swanton American Legion Post #479, and Swanton Elks, and was a member of the Pharoah's Car Club. Paul was also a member of St. Richard Catholic Parish and Knights of Columbus - Sacred Heart Chapter. His favorite pasttimes were hunting, fishing, golfing, and flying.

Paul is also survived by his sons, Paul Jr. (Michelle) Dzyak, Michael (Laurie) Dzyak, Brian Dzyak, and Todd (Rachael) Dzyak; grandchildren, Alison, Brianna, Melanie, Kathryn, Joshua, Anna, Elyssa, Natasha, and Alexa; his sisters, Kathryn Upton and Margaret Putnam; his brother, John (Jennifer) Dzyak; his sister-in-law, Virginia Beichner; and his brother-in-law, Lawrence (Peggy) Gatesman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at St. Richard Catholic Parish in Swanton, with Fr. Eric Culler presiding. Interment will immediately follow in St. Richard's Memorial Garden.

Family and friends may visit Saturday at the church one hour prior to services.

Facial masks and social distancing are required.

Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Richard Catholic Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com.