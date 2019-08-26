Before dawn appeared on a new day, our family lost Philip Richard Dennis, 90, and heaven received a remarkable soul. Known by friends as "Dick" and family as Richard, he died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Swanton. Born in Fulton County on Dec. 16, 1928, he was the third child of the late Philip and Dora (Beam) Dennis.

Both he and his first wife, Ellen Clark, graduated from Swanton High School in 1946, later marrying in 1948. He learned radio repair trade, and also worked at the Swanton Turnpike Plaza. After 33 years with the U.S. Postal Service, heart problems forced him to retire in 1983. He really enjoyed that work, and always found it a real pleasure to visit with his former patrons.

He taught his loving family patience, honesty, and a true love of nature and music. Richard's love of the outdoors included sailing, fishing, bird watching, and gardening. Summers also found him enjoying golf with his son, Jeff, and Don Forrest. He also spent much time in his woodshop. Richard was awed by our Creator's universe and was a voracious reader of all subjects, but especially space related materials. That, along with his daily crossword puzzles, made him our sage. His early adult life found him singing bass with a quartet that entertained many in the area. Honest to the Nth degree, people knew better than to ask his opinion unless they wanted to hear the truth. Like so many men of his generation, he fixed his own cars, helped build houses, and repaired everything. His was not of the "throw it away" generation.

When his first wife, Ellen (Clark) retired, they lived in Grand Marais in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan for six months each year, until her death in 1994.

After marrying Judith (Najarian) in 1995, his grandparenting skills were again put to good use nurturing Beau and Bradley Bundrant. He became an integral part of their lives, visiting them often in Indianapolis, Ind.

Mr. Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Judith; children, Gail (Gary) Phipps, Jeffrey (Luann) Dennis, and Eva Dennis; stepchildren, Todd Gigax and Michele Bundrant; grandchildren, Anna (JP) Zin, Christy (Eduardo) Rivera, April (Nathaniel) Reynolds, Jennifer, (Caleb) Weber, Beau and Bradley Bundrant; great-grandchildren, Matthew Oertel, Tristen Sorensen, Kyle Mikuski, Oliver and Maxwell Weber, and Taryn Reynolds; and his large, extended family.

Richard was also preceded in death by the mother of his children, Ellen (Clark) Dennis; and sisters, Esther Jeanette Cooper, Phyllis Forrest, and Dorothy Disbrow.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Swanton Church of the Nazarene, with Pastor Harold Ratliff officiating. Interment at Swanton Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Family and friends may visit 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, and Thursday at the church one hour prior to services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Swanton Pubic Library, 305 Chestnut St., Swanton, Ohio 43558 or Swanton Church of the Nazarene, 315 W. Airport Hwy., Swanton, Ohio 43558.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com.