Phyllis A. (Culler) Fitch, 81, lifelong resident of Swanton, passed away peacefully, with her family at her bedside Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. She was born May 5, 1938, in Swanton to the late Milton and Clara (Leininger) Culler. She met her husband, Raymond Steven Fitch of Delta, at a movie theatre in Swanton, and they were married on May 2, 1959. He preceded her in death Dec. 17, 2011.

Phyllis was a 1956 graduate of Swanton High School. Also known as Mrs. Fitch by her students, she was a teacher's aide at Park Elementary in Swanton for 27 years, retiring in July of 1999.

Phyllis loved being outside, tending to her yard and gardening, and traveling throughout the United States on family vacations. She enjoyed playing Bingo, embroidery, pottery, puzzles, and visiting the casinos. Phyllis was an active member of Swanton American Legion Auxiliary #479, where she liked to play Euchre. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren grow up. Phyllis was the rock that held her family together, and will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor and infectious smile.

Phyllis is survived by her son, Steven Fitch; daughter, Sandra (David) Ellis; granddaughter, Shannon (Jason) Laffey; grandson, Joshua Ellis; sister, Ila Rose Sarno; brothers, Lewis (Doris) Culler and Harry Culler; sister-in-law, Dorothy Kuney; and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her brothers, John Culler and Richard Culler.

Funeral services were held Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, with Rev. Donna Stutzman officiating. Interment followed in Swanton Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank many special people in Phyllis' life, especially those who helped her over this past year.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Swanton American Legion Post #479.

