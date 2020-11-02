1/1
Ralph A. Zimmerman
Ralph A. Zimmerman, 77, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at his Delta home. He was born in Toledo on July 8, 1943, to the late Harry C. Zimmerman and Margaret (Bower) Zimmerman. On June 25, 1977, he was united in marriage to Pamela J. Connin, his wife of 43 years, and she survives.

Ralph graduated from Swanton High School in 1961. He was an Army veteran, having served during the Vietnam War from 1968-74. Ralph worked in fire protection for the Local #669 Sprinkler Fitters Union for over 45 years before retiring. He had a passion for reading western novels, fishing, hunting, gardening, and tending to yard work. Ralph was an avid follower of his grandsons' sporting events and interests; he was their biggest fan.

Also surviving are his daughters, Michelle (Michael) Elton of Delta and Nicole Moreno of Chicago, Ill.; brother, Harry "Butch" (Cheryl) Zimmerman; sisters, Carol (Donald) Kilgus and LuAnn (Jim) Smith; grandchildren, Nathan and Reed Elton and Alexander Moreno; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Ralph will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta, with Pastor David Underwood officiating. Interment will follow at Wauseon Union Cemetery, with military rites performed by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

Friends will be received 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the funeral home.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending either are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a facial mask and observe six-foot distancing when possible.

Those considering contributions are asked to remember the Delta Community Fire Department, 500 Main St., Delta, Ohio 43515 and Delta Public Library, 402 Main St., Delta, Ohio 43515 in Ralph's memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.



Published in Swanton Enterprise from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Barnes Funeral Chapel
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Barnes Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Barnes Funeral Chapel
5825 State Hwy 109
Delta, OH 43515
(419) 822-5995
