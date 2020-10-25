1/1
Renee D. DeShetler Held
Renee D. DeShetler Held, 55, of Delta peacefully passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo. She was born in Toledo on Sept. 8, 1965, to Linda (Clay) DeShetler, who survives, and the late Ralph DeShetler. On July 21, 2012, she married William (Greg) Held Sr., and he survives.

Renee graduated from Whitmer High School in 1984, and served in the cafeteria with the Pike-Delta-York school system for more than 25 years. She was a member of the Delta Eagles and St. Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon. She enjoyed gardening and traveling with her husband, especially to the beaches of Cancun. Renee loved to entertain her family and friends by preparing her special dishes, and will always be remembered for her infectious laugh and her fierce love for her family and stray animals.

Renee is also survived by her son, Raymond Weber of Toledo; daughter, Sarah (Justin) Cervantes of Tacoma, Wash; brother, Todd DeShetler (Stefanie) of Frisco, Texas; grandchildren, Kylee Baldock and Kai and Ryker Cervantes; nieces; Grace, Meghan, and Samantha DeShetler; and fur babies, Katie and Bob.

A memorial service celebrating Renee's life will be held 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta, with Fr. Todd Dominique officiating.

Friends and family will be received 4-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at the funeral home.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a facial mask and observing six-foot distancing when possible.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Fulton County Humane Society, 14720 County Road J, Wauseon, Ohio 43567 in her memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.BarnesFuneralChapel.com.



Published in Swanton Enterprise from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Barnes Funeral Chapel
5825 State Hwy 109
Delta, OH 43515
(419) 822-5995
