Richard Lee McCance, 86, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Indian Meadows Nursing Home in Wauseon. Richard was born March 14, 1934, to the late Merrill and Esther (Rapp) McCance. Richard was married to Trudy McCance for 18 years, and she preceded him in death in 1988.

He will be dearly missed by his three children and extended family and many friends.

Richard made his home in Winameg. He worked for the Toledo Jeep Corporation for 30 years, where he retired at age 55 to pursue his many interests and hobbies. He was a talented artist, lover of nature and animals, car enthusiast and collector (especially Packards and Lincolns), and music lover, just to name a few of his many interests. He entered many of his oil paintings into the Fulton County Fair and received many ribbons. He built a log cabin on his property and hosted many gatherings, which usually centered around playing country music and making apple butter. He added his talent for playing the dobro to many of the musical groups he sat with. He was also known to take in many stray or wounded animals and nurse them back to health. Every animal, whether wild or domesticated, became a pet. He followed the beat of his own drum and had a witty sense of humor.

Richard is survived by his daughters, Kim Weber (Cheryl Martin) and Becky (Tom) Borck; his son, Rick (Paula) McCance; seven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Ron (Carol) McCance, Mary (Allan) Rathbun, and Sue (Jim) Decker, who were all very dear to him.

He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Dorothy Galbraith and Lois Gray, and his brother, Kenny Rapp, who are all greatly missed by the family.

Graveside funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Winameg Cemetery. Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required at the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Fulton County Historical Society.