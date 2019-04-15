Ronald K. Berkebile, 72, of Swanton entered into eternal life Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. He was born Nov. 25, 1946, in Toledo to the late Kenneth and Leona (Barnes) Berkebile. On Jan. 30, 1970, he married Paula "Polly" Schmidt, his loving and devoted wife of 49 years, and she survives.

Ron was a 1964 graduate of Swanton High School, and joined the Ohio National Guard. He attended The University of Toledo, where he obtained a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration in 1972. Ron started his career in sales at Bostwick Braun, and retired from a position in purchasing at Sauder Woodworking in Archbold in 2005.

Ron was a member of St. Richard Catholic Parish and Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of the Swanton American Legion and an active member of the Swanton Elks.

Ron lived a life of perseverance in the presence of physical adversity. He loved day trips to Oak Openings, and his annual trips to Beaver Island, Mich. Nature and the outdoors reflected Ron's character perfectly… laid back, slow paced, beautiful, predictable, and a place to connect with family and lifelong friends.

Ron also enjoyed reading, sports, fishing, and shopping on Amazon. As much as he blessed others with his life, he was also blessed by the many medical field professionals who provided superior care and allowed him to live a good and full life.

He will also be greatly missed by his son, Brian (Lisa) Berkebile; grandchildren, Andrea, Luke, and Lindsey; sisters, Janice (Dave) Biehl and Patricia (Jeff) Tolford; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Joe (Cheryl) Schmidt, Elaine Schmidt (Paul), Bill (Barb) Schmidt, Barbara (Mike) Hill, Nancy (Jeff) Traudt, Jane (Larry) Doyle, Betsy (Dave) Vaughn, Lisa (Jeff) Lambert, and Mike (Jenny) Schmidt; many loving nieces and nephews; and many, many friends.

Ron was also preceded in death by his son, Timothy Berkebile, in 1981; sister, Sharon Ruth Berkebile; father and mother in-law, Paul and Helen Schmidt; and nephew, Shane A. Schmidt.

A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at Richard Catholic Church in Swanton, with Fr. Adam Hertzfeld presiding. Interment will follow at St. Richard's Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday one hour prior to the service at the church.

Weigel Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Swanton Rescue or to a .

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com.