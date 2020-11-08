1/1
Ronald R. Balser
Ronald R. Balser, 67, of Defiance passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at his daughter's residence.He was born Aug. 24, 1953, to the late Harold and Agnes (Abbott) Balser in Wauseon.

Ron was a 1971 graduate of Wauseon High School. He worked at Sauder Woodworking in Archbold for several years until his retirement in 2005.

Ron is survived by his children, Jessica (Eric) Willis of Defiance, Justin Balser of Archbold, Jonathon Balser of Toledo, Ohio, Jaclyn (Blake) Tijerina of Holgate, Ohio, and Dalton Balser of Holgate, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; his brothers, Rick Balser, Bob Balser, and Tom (Dee) Balser; and his sister, Sandy Rutter.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Larry Balser, and sister, Jodi Balser.

Visitation will be held 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance.

Memorials are suggested to CHP Hospice.

Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



Published in Swanton Enterprise from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
