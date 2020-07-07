Rosemary "Rose" Dickerson, 82, of McCook, Neb., formerly of Lyons, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at Kearney Regional Hospital. She was born May 23, 1938, in Lyons to the late Vernie and Agnes Brock. She married Roger Dickerson in Wauseon on April 9, 1960, and he survives.

Rose and Roger moved to Phoenix, Ariz., shortly after their marriage, where they resided for four years. They then lived in Tempe, Ariz., for 32 years, and in Prescott, Ariz., for eight years.

During their years in Arizona, Rose was very active at Albright United Methodist Church in Phoenix for 36 years and at Prescott Community Church for eight years. She was a great host for Sunday dinners for church families. Once, she fixed three whole chickens, 10 pounds of mashed potatoes, vegetables, Jell-O salads, and three pies for a family of six, after which there was very little left.

Rose was a great wife in every way, a great mother for her sons, a friend to many and a friend of many, a fantastic cook and baker, and a mother who prayed often for her family.

While in McCook for 16 years, Rose was a tireless worker at First Congregational Church. She was involved in the women's fellowship, the memorial committee, a doll project, cleaning each Friday, and baking cakes for community and funeral dinners. After going here and there every day, Rose always had supper ready at 5:30.

She definitely knew the words for each letter in JOY: Jesus First, Others Next, Yourself Last. Home at last to be with her LORD and Savior.

Rose is also survived by a son, Jeff Dickerson.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Joe Dickerson; infant son Andrew Dickerson; and brother, Louie Brock.

Services will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, on the east lawn at First Congregational Church in McCook, Neb. Interment will be at Green Acres Mortuary and Cemetery in Scottsdale, Ariz., at a later date.

Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home of Lincoln, Neb., is entrusted with cremation arrangements.