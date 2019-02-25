Rosemary Smith, affectionately known as Rosie, 89, of Swanton passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Swanton Health Care and Retirement Center surrounded by her three loving children. She was born Nov. 15, 1929, in Detroit, Mich., to the late Leo and Mary Ann (Snyder) Schneider. On June 24, 1950, she married Howard E. Smith, her husband of 57 years, and he preceded her in death in 2007.

Rosie worked at Clevite-Harris/Tenneco in Napoleon, retiring in 1991 after 31 years of service with the company. She was a faithful and devoted member of St. Richard Catholic Parish and its Altar-Rosary Society. She loved spending time in her huge flower garden, where many beautiful iris, daylilies, and peonies grew because of her tender, loving care. She resided at Swanton Health Care for the past 5 1/2 years, where everyone seemed to know her because of her outgoing and genuine personality. Staff and residents said she always had a warm smile and a cheerful greeting for all.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Richard (Laura) Smith, Rose Butler, and Jerry (Susan) Smith; grandchildren, Chad (Carah) Faber, Megan (Scott) Palasik, Nicole (Jeremiah) Curtis, Stuart Smith, Ashley Smith, Izzy (Evan) Platte, Spencer Smith, and Korbin Smith; and great-grandchildren, Hanah Faber, Kaden Curtis, Alexa Faber, Kinley Curtis, Rylynn Faber, and Karis Palasik.

Rosie was also preceded in death by three sisters, one brother, and infant daughter, Cathy Louise.

A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at St. Richard Catholic Church in Swanton. Interment will take place in St. Richard's Memorial Garden at a later date.

Family and friends may visit 2-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where the Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Visitation continues Tuesday at the church one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Great Lakes Caring Hospice, 3425 Executive Pkwy., Suite 206, Toledo, Ohio 43606 or St. Richard Catholic Church, 333 Brookside Drive, Swanton, Ohio 43558.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com.