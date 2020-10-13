1/1
Russell D. "Denny" DeGroff
1947 - 2020
Russell D. "Denny" DeGroff, 73, of Bowling Green passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. He was born May 22, 1947, in Blissfield, Mich., to the late Russell C. and Frances (Davis) DeGroff.

Denny was a 1965 graduate of Blissfield High School. He owned and operated the first NAPA store in Bowling Green. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Bowling Green, where he enjoyed spending time with his friends. He enjoyed antiques, collecting coins, following The University of Michigan football, and socializing with his friends and family.

He is survived by his daughters, Amy (Ron) Meldrum of Brandon, Fla., Chris (Dan) Diemer of Liberty Center, and Merry Beth (Steve) Giesige of Napoleon; brother, Gregg DeGroff; sisters, Kathy Quigley of Adrian, Mich., and LuAnn Wendel of Sylvania, Ohio; and seven grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Loretta DeGroff.

Denny's funeral service will be held noon on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green, 408 West Wooster St. Interment will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Blissfield, Mich.

Visitation will be held 10 a.m.-noon Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to The Wood County Committee on Aging.

To share an online condolence or fond memory with the DeGroff family, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.



Published in Swanton Enterprise from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Dunn Funeral Home
OCT
16
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Dunn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dunn Funeral Home
408 W. Wooster St.
Bowling Green, OH 43402
419-352-2132
