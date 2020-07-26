1/1
Russell P. Reiser
Russell P. Reiser, 77, of Wauseon passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at Promedica Toledo Hospital surrounded by family. Russell was born Sept. 22, 1942, to the late Ralph and Freida (Ward) Reiser. He married the love of his life, Joyce McKeever, on Dec. 16, 1964, and she survives.

Russell attended Pettisville schools. He worked as a meat cutter at Dinner Bell in Archbold for many years. He was a member of Delta Eagles and the Elks Club, and took delight in working on John Deere tractors, bowling, golfing, fishing, and loving his family.

Also surviving Russell are his sons, Rodney (Rosetta) Reiser of Wauseon and Ryan (Marie) Reiser of Shelby, Ohio; grandchildren, Kelsey (Kris) Ashbaugh, Amanda (Drake) Dulaney, Jenna Reiser, Quintin (Mallory) Reiser, Grant Reiser, and Sarah Reiser; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Darlene Walker and Mary (Bud) Markley; many nieces and nephews; and best friend, Bob Balser.

He was also preceded in death by an infant sister, Ida Mae Reiser, and brother-in-law, Dennis Walker.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private at Wauseon Union Cemetery. A celebration of Russell's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Russell's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.



Published in Swanton Enterprise from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
