1/1
Ruth M. Clair
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ruth M. Clair, 95, of Archbold passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Fairlawn Haven Rupp Rehab. She was born April 3, 1925, in Archbold, the daughter of the late Earl and Mary (Frank) Johnson. She married William J. Clair on Oct. 26, 1946, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 20, 2009.

A resident of the Wauseon area many years before moving to Archbold, she was a homemaker and also worked part-time at the Marjorie Coe shop, Coach Light Room, and the A&P grocery store, all in Wauseon. She enjoyed her family, her church family, manicuring her lawn and gardens, baking pies, and sewing. She was a charter member of Crossroads Evangelical Church in Wauseon, and served many years on the service committee. In her later years she enjoyed entertaining her great-grandchildren with her funny stories.

She is survived by two daughters, Pamela Rychener of Archbold and Paulette (Curtis) Spotts of Phoenix, Ariz.; six grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Violet Churchill of Atlanta, Ga.

She was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Charles Rychener; one granddaughter, Sara (Rychener) Burkholder; brothers, Edward Johnson, Robert Johnson, and Richard Johnson; and one sister, Dorothy Huffman.

Private services for the extended family will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in the Chapel at Crossroads Evangelical church, with Pastors Matt Boyers and Pastor Kevin Clark officiating. Interment will follow in Pettisville Cemetery.

Extended family may call Tuesday at the church one hour prior to services.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

The family suggests that memorials be given to Crossroads Evangelical Church or Sara's Garden.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Swanton Enterprise from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Service
11:00 AM
Chapel at Crossroads Evangelical church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
500 N Defiance St
Archbold, OH 43502
(419) 445-3556
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved