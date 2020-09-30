Ruth M. Clair, 95, of Archbold passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Fairlawn Haven Rupp Rehab. She was born April 3, 1925, in Archbold, the daughter of the late Earl and Mary (Frank) Johnson. She married William J. Clair on Oct. 26, 1946, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 20, 2009.

A resident of the Wauseon area many years before moving to Archbold, she was a homemaker and also worked part-time at the Marjorie Coe shop, Coach Light Room, and the A&P grocery store, all in Wauseon. She enjoyed her family, her church family, manicuring her lawn and gardens, baking pies, and sewing. She was a charter member of Crossroads Evangelical Church in Wauseon, and served many years on the service committee. In her later years she enjoyed entertaining her great-grandchildren with her funny stories.

She is survived by two daughters, Pamela Rychener of Archbold and Paulette (Curtis) Spotts of Phoenix, Ariz.; six grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Violet Churchill of Atlanta, Ga.

She was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Charles Rychener; one granddaughter, Sara (Rychener) Burkholder; brothers, Edward Johnson, Robert Johnson, and Richard Johnson; and one sister, Dorothy Huffman.

Private services for the extended family will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in the Chapel at Crossroads Evangelical church, with Pastors Matt Boyers and Pastor Kevin Clark officiating. Interment will follow in Pettisville Cemetery.

Extended family may call Tuesday at the church one hour prior to services.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

The family suggests that memorials be given to Crossroads Evangelical Church or Sara's Garden.