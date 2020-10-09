1/1
Samuel Mark Blosser
1964 - 2020
Samuel Mark Blosser, 55, passed away peacefully at Community Health Professionals of Defiance on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. He was born Dec. 14, 1964, to Marcellus "Perc" and Judy Blosser, and they survive.

Sam attended Pettisville schools and was an active member of the drama department, the school band, and the Future Farmers of America. After high school graduation, Sam worked for a decade as an industrial welder at Gendron Wheel Company. He continued his trade at Haulotte Group/Bil-Jax Inc. for the next two decades. Outside of work, Sam was a dedicated member of the community. He coached soccer and softball teams and volunteered with the Pettisville Music Boosters, 4-H Club, and the Boy Scouts of America.

Sam loved refurbishing and "upcycling" wooden pieces, which he sold at Pickers' Paradise. His creative talents returned to Pettisville High School, and many graduates celebrated their proms on magical sets that Sam built. A dedicated father, grandfather, son, and sibling, Sam was known for his quirky sense of humor and his love of practical jokes. Many who knew Sam called him a "gentle giant," and, while his physical presence will be greatly missed, his spirit will live on in our memories and the love in our hearts.

He is also survived by his siblings, Wendy Short, Chad Blosser, Shawn Blosser, and Hope Blosser; his children, Bryant, Chandra, Torin and Kaija; and his grandchildren, Lucas and Kailah.

Sam was preceded in death by his infant son, Jordan, and his grandparents, Willard and Mary Short.

Friends and family are welcome to attend a celebration of Sam's life at Pettisville Community Park from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Please plan to wear a mask and practice social distancing as we reminisce.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold is entrusted with arrangements.

In his memory, donations may be sent to the Mott's Children's Hospital of Ann Arbor, Mich., or to CHP of Defiance.



Published in Swanton Enterprise from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Pettisville Community Park
