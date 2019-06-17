It is with great sadness that the family of Stephen J. Jewell, 58, of Swanton announce that he passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Stephen served in the U.S. Coast Guard and retired from Rieter Automotive Corp. in Toledo.

He is survived by his mother, Connie; siblings, Mark, Christopher, Gregg, Jennifer, and Darren; 10 nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and his stepfather, Walter Brown.

He is predeceased by his father, John, and his daughter, Stephanie.

A Life Celebration will be held 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at American Legion Post #479, 200 Hallett Ave., Swanton.

In lieu of flowers, we ask you to take a moment to be kind to your neighbor, help a homeless veteran, shelter a stray animal or just thank a member of the military for their brave sacrifice of service.