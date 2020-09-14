1/1
Steven Stambaugh
Steven Stambaugh, 62, of Swanton passed away peacefully in his home Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. He was born Sept. 26, 1957, in Toledo to Richard and Constance (Lampros) Stambaugh.

Steve was a 1975 graduate of Maumee High School. He later retired after 33 years from Toledo Public Schools as the Assistant Director of Operations.

He married Amy Rossa on Nov. 28, 1980. He and Amy raised their three children together in Swanton. Steve was involved with the Swanton Athletic Boosters, was a youth baseball coach, and was a member of Sylvania Pyramid Lodge No. 287.

When he was not helping the community, he enjoyed spending time fishing and boating. Steve also looked forward to watching Ohio State football games and spending time with his grandchildren.

Steve will be greatly missed by his wife, Amy; sons, Drew (Patty) Stambaugh, Blake (Megan) Stambaugh, and Ross (Ashley) Stambaugh; mother, Connie Stambaugh; grandchildren, Jackson, Evan, Bella, Dylan, Lawson, Julia, Claire, Ledger, and Piper.

Steve was preceded in death by his father, Richard; his brothers, Michael and Russell Stambaugh; and his grandson, Aaden.

He will be cremated, and there will be a private family service.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Swanton Athletic Boosters, P.O. Box 59, Swanton, Ohio 43558.



Published in Swanton Enterprise from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
