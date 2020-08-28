Susan Lillian Short, 70, of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away peacefully, in her home, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. She was born on the 4th of July in 1950, in Wauseon, Ohio. As an infant, her 3 brothers named her "Little Baseball Head" due to her petite size. Susan's personality caused her to be called the family's "Little Firecracker"! Later in her life, her family nickname became "Susie Q". Susan was a 1968 graduate of Wauseon High School, after which she attended Bowling Green State University, where she graduated with a degree in music education in 1972. Following her graduation from BGSU, she attended Western Michigan University, where she earned a Master's Degree in vocal music performance in 1974.

Susan was a very beautiful young woman, with an equally beautiful singing voice, which she inherited from her mother. She used these qualities to enter into pageant competition, and in June of 1972 she won the "Miss Northwest Ohio" Pageant, which qualified her to compete in the Miss Ohio Pageant that year. While at Western Michigan, she won the "Miss Heart of Michigan" Pageant in 1974, qualifying her to compete in the Miss Michigan Pageant that year, which was held in Muskegon, Michigan. Susan won that pageant, earning her the title of Miss Michigan, 1974, and she then went on to compete in the Miss America Pageant, that year, in Atlantic City, N.J. After competing in the Miss America Pageant, she had the opportunity to perform on the Lawrence Welk show in 1975. Susan's vocal talent led to many wonderful performance opportunities for her, including the role of Maria, in the production of "West Side Story", while at BGSU. She also played a leading role in the production of "Most Happy Fella", while at Western Michigan. She has performed in productions with the Toledo Repertoire Theater, as well as musical performances in other venues, which were a very important part of her life. In the years following her pageant participation, Susan often served as a judge for pageants, as well as a coach for pageant contestants.

Susan married Dr. Benjamin Shain in 1983. She has two sons from that marriage, David and Michael Shain, both of whom are currently in advanced medical education and training. Susan was remarried to Roger A. Short in 2005, who is also a musician, as well as a music teacher, and they performed together on many occasions. Susan was preceded in death by her father, Maynard J. Short, who was a highly decorated veteran of WWII, and the Korean War. Also preceding her in death was her mother, Marian Johnson Short, who was an accomplished dancer, musician, and teacher. Susan is survived by her brothers, Douglas A. (Linda) Short of Syndey, Ohio and Stephen J. (Virginia) Short of Granite Bay, California and Mark D. (Cheryl) Short of Wapakoneta, Ohio; sons, David and Michael; husband, Roger; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 from 2-7 p.m. at the Newcomer Funeral Home, 4150 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo, Ohio, 43623. The funeral service will be on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. preceded by a time of visitation from 10-11 a.m. at the Epworth United Mehtodist Church, 3077 Valleyview Dr., Ottawa Hills, Ohio 43615