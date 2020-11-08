1/1
Thomas B. Willison
1937 - 2020
Thomas B. Willison, 83, of Defiance passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at The Laurels of Defiance. He was born on Sept. 14, 1937, to the late Frank and Margaret (Cooper) Willison in Indianapolis, Ind. On Nov. 14, 1959, he married Iona (Fuller) Willison, who preceded him in death on Aug. 28, 2002.

Tom proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1955-58. Tom had a lifelong career in law enforcement. He served with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Wauseon Police Department, and Fulton County Sheriff's Office. He was head of security at Kent State University, and worked at a private investigation service. His greatest love was his family, and he treasured his time spent with his children and grandchildren. Tom was loved and respected by his family, colleagues, and friends.

Tom will be sadly missed by his children, Thomas (Beth) Willison, Cindy (Robert) Erickson, and Tina (Marvin) Collins. He also leaves behind 18 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Charlene, his brother, John Willison, and three grandchildren.

Due to the recent pandemic restrictions, there will be no visitation or services. The family will hold a Celebration of Life Service at a later date.

Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



Published in Swanton Enterprise from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
