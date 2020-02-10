Thomas L. McGhee, 88, of Swanton passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Swanton Health Care and Retirement Center. He was born Nov. 6, 1931, in Toledo to the late Harold F. and Leona O. (Perry) McGhee.

He grew up in Erie, Mich., and the family later moved to Toledo. Tom was a 1949 graduate of Swanton High School, and was drafted into the U.S. Army. He served during the Korean War. Upon his return home from the service, Tom attended the University of Toledo and obtained a degree in finance, and worked as a stockbroker for multiple firms in Toledo.

Tom was a very active member of the Swanton community, and served as the former mayor of Swanton. He was a member of St. Richard Catholic Parish. A sports enthusiast, Tom was instrumental in starting the girls basketball program in Swanton, and coached baseball, softball, and basketball. He was inducted into the Swanton High School Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Ohio High School Football Hall of Fame.

Tom had a love for mowing his grass, harness horse racing, golfing, and sitting outside his garage watching traffic go by the house. He was a member of Catholic War Veterans Post #306 in Assumption, Swanton American Legion Post #479, Swanton VFW Post #8598, Swanton Boosters, and Swanton High School Sports Hall of Fame. He was recognized by the Swanton Exchange Club with the Golden Deeds Award.

Tom is survived by his loving wife, Joann McGhee; his six children, whom he was most proud of, who all graduated college without student loans, Pat (Kathy) McGhee; Pam McGhee, Tim (Beth) McGhee, Sean (Robyn) McGhee, Jackie (Shaun) Schultz, and Steven (Taush) McGhee; his stepchildren, Bruce (Fawn) Onweller, Todd (Carole) Onweller, and Diane (Matt) Davis; 18 grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Ruth (Charlie) Mika, Donna Gearig, and Jean Simon.

He was also preceded in death by his his first wife, Norma (Simon) McGhee, and brother, Bill McGhee.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at St. Richard Catholic Church, 333 Brookside Drive, Swanton, with Fr. Eric Culler officiating. Interment will follow at St. Richard Cemetery with military rites.

Family and friends may visit 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where a Catholic War Veterans service will be held 7 p.m., and Wednesday at the church one hour prior to services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial Contributions may be made to Swanton Rotary Scholarship, P.O. Box 151, Swanton, OH 43558.

