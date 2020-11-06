1/1
Vera M. Rupp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vera's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Vera M. Rupp, 99, of Archbold, formerly of Wauseon, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at CHP – Defiance Inpatient Hospice in Defiance. Vera was born April 27, 1921, the daughter of the late Sam Y. and Emma (Gerig) Rupp. In 1944, she married Frank E. Rupp, who preceded her in death in 1992.

Vera graduated from Pettisville High School in 1939. Prior to her retirement, she was Wauseon's first city income tax deputy. She was also employed by the State of Ohio License Bureau. After retiring, Vera volunteered at Care and Share and Sauder Village in Archbold, was a mentor at Wauseon Primary School, and served on the Fulton County Health Center Auxiliary. She was a member of Crossroads Evangelical Church in Wauseon, formerly known as the Evangelical Mennonite Church, where she was a charter member. She was very active as a Sunday School teacher, choir member, and church treasurer, and in Ladies Aid. She loved to play bridge and pepper, crochet, do crossword puzzles, read novels, and bake pies.

Surviving family members include her children, Linda (James) Homan, Rodney (Suzanne) Rupp, Marleen (Andrew) Roth, and Bradley (Amy Johnson) Rupp; granddaughters, Andrea Davis, Aimee (Robby) Davis, and Elyse (John) Geeting; Jackson Johnson; great-grandchildren, Hayden and Camden Davis, Tripp and Barrett Davis, and Arden, Harper, and Scarlett Geeting; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by six brothers and three sisters, and her grandson-in-law, Mitchell Davis.

Private burial services will be held in Pettisville Cemetery.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gideon's International or Miracle Camp in Lawton, Mich.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Swanton Enterprise from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home - Wauseon
219 S Fulton St
Wauseon, OH 43567
(419) 335-6031
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved