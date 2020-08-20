1/1
Virginia R. Whitmire
Virginia R. Whitmire, 99, of Tampa, Fla., and longtime resident of Delta, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital Hospice Care in Tampa, Fla. Virginia was born in Delta on Aug. 28, 1920, to the late Mont V. Wiley and Florence (Harding) Wiley. On Oct. 9, 1943, Virginia married Earl. L. Whitmire, who preceded her in death after 66 years of marriage.

She was a 1938 graduate of Delta High School. She proudly worked at Champion Spark Plug during World War II producing spark plugs for Army Air Corps aircraft, while her husband, Earl, was flying combat missions on B-24 bombers. Virginia was a longtime member of American Legion #373 Auxiliary, the Eastern Star for over 70 years, the Aetna Grange, and a member of Delta United Methodist Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher, bible school teacher, and assisted with church events. Virginia was a beloved wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her children, Beverly (David) Seeburger of Adrian, Mich., Kenneth E. Whitmire of Tampa, Fla., and Dennis Dean (Sue) Whitmire of Perrysburg, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Shelley (Earl) Reeves, Brenda (Matt) Rupp, Henry Pieplow, Stephanie (Joe) Keslar, Kimberly (Craig) Milburn, Christopher (Kelly) Whitmire, Heather Whitmire, and Dean (Mandy) Whitmire; 15 great-grandchildren, Taylor, Adam, Kate, Lucy, Alex, Cari, Luke, Ben, Caroline, Emily, William, Abigail, Layne, Nolan, and Audrey; and extended family, Joseph Baugh.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Wiley; daughter-in-law, Erna Whitmire; and nephew, Lamont Wiley.

A private funeral service honoring Virginia's life will be held at Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta, Pastor Chuck Whitmire officiating and an Eastern Star service preceding. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

Friends and family will be received 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the funeral home. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a facial mask and observing six-foot distancing.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to the Delta American Legion Auxiliary, 5939 State Highway 109, Delta, Ohio 43515 or the Delta United Methodist Church, 101 Northwood Drive, Delta, Ohio 43515 in her memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.



Published in Swanton Enterprise from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
