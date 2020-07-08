1/1
Virginia R. (Taft) Wise
Virginia R. (Taft) Wise, 77, of Swanton gained her independence from her 11-year battle with cancer on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

Virginia worked at County Line Cleaners for 25 years and was a professional seamstress. She loved to knit, crochet, and do various crafts. Her favorite hobby was collecting Brooches. She loved camping and cuddles from her her fur babies, Sonny Bear and Dena Louise. Virginia was also a poll worker for the Lucas County Board of Elections for several years.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Donald Wise; son, Gerald "Bear" (Brenda) Wised of Pittsford, Mich.; daughters, Laurie (Thomas) Evans of Mount Vernon, Ohio, and and Dawn Wise of Swanton; brothers, Carl, Charles (Cathy), Clarence "Junior" (Paula) Taft, and Richard "Dick" (Carol) Showman; sister, Phyllis (Ed) Ray; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Virginia was preceded in death by her daughter, Angel Mary; parents, Clarence and Dorothy Taft; sister, Inez "Louise" Taft; brother, Calvin "Bud" Taft; sister-in-law, Donna (Carl) Taft; and great-grandson, Tynan Wise.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, with Pastor Donna Stutzman officiating. Interment will follow at East Swanton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Whitehouse Fire Department of the charity of the donor's choice.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Swanton Enterprise from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
(419) 826-2631
