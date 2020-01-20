Walter "Walt" Henry Lange, 81, of Swanton passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, surrounded by his family following a stroke and a brief stay at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. He was born May 7, 1938, in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Arthur and Margaret (Willey) Lange. He met Danuta Posadny Lange at the Toledo Heights Library in March of 1958, and they married on Aug. 12, 1961. She preceded him in death on Dec. 30, 2017.

Walt graduated from Macomber High School in 1956. Following high school, he attended the University of Toledo and obtained a Bachelor's degree in mathematics education, and Master and Education Specialist degrees. He began his teaching career in the Toledo Public Schools system, then continued at the University of Toledo until he retired in 2012, with most of the years being at the Community and Technical College. Throughout his career, he co-authored several high school and college mathematics textbooks.

Walt was inducted into the Fulton County Agricultural Hall of Fame in 2017 in recognition of his support of forestry management and the tree farm system in Fulton County. He maintained the 56-acre Lange Tree Farm for 30 years in Swancreek Township, where he planted thousands of trees that included white oak, red oak, black walnut, black cherry, white pine, and American chestnut. He realized how important trees were to the land at the local, state, and national levels. In 2010, the Lange Tree Farm was recognized as the Ohio Tree Farm of the Year, and in 2011 the National-Northeast Outstanding Regional Tree Farm of the Year.

Walt served board, committee or chairmanship roles for many years in various state level organizations including the Ohio Forestry Association, the Ohio Tree Farm Committee, the Ohio Farm Bureau Forestry Commodity Advisory Committee, and the Ohio Governor's Forestry Advisory Council. He helped establish Chestnut Education Plots at 4-H Camp Palmer and Maumee State Forest. While being a member of the Swanton Tree Commission, he arranged several Arbor Day tree plantings at Park Elementary School.

Walt was well-known and active in his church and community. He was a member of St. Richard Catholic Church, serving on several committees throughout the years. He hosted Boy Scout camps for many years as well as served as mentor to several Eagle Scout projects. He served on the Fulton County and Swancreek Township zoning commissions as well as the Swancreek Water District Board.

He served on the Fulton County Fair Board from 1996-2002, on the Fulton County Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors from 2003-2006, and on the Advisory Board for Fulton County OSU Extension. Walt continued to help at the Fulton County Fair as the Poultry Show coordinator and weigh master since 1980.

Walt enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing, cutting firewood, grilling or tending to his woodlands.

He is survived by his children, Denise (Dennis) Heban and Lisa (Tom) Higginbotham; his grandchildren, Catherine and Nicholas Heban, and Nathan, Elyssa, and Kyle Higginbotham; and sister, Marian (Jack) Tripp.

Walt was also preceded in death by his sisters, Ruth Kean and Patricia Welsh, and brothers, Robert "Bud" and Arthur.

A Mass of Resurrection will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at St. Richard Catholic Church, 333 Brookside Drive, in Swanton, with Fr. Eric Culler presiding.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Weigel Funeral Home, 204 Chestnut St., in Swanton.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Richard Memorial Garden Fund.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com.