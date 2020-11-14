Weldon F. Drewes, 85, of Wauseon passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Fulton County Health Center. He was born April 7, 1935, in Gerald, Ohio, to the late Fred and Laura (Meyer) Drewes. On Aug. 19, 1956, he married Paulajean (Warncke) Drewes at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Wauseon, and she survives.

Weldon worked in construction as a carpenter for many years. He also worked as a truck driver for B.A. Miller and Sons for 15 years and helped on the Leatherman family farms. He served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, where he served as a trustee and deacon. He was also a member of the National Threshers Association and Henry County Antique Iron Tractor Club. He enjoyed camping in Florida with the Flywheelers Club for several years. However, his main joy in life was farming, playing with his antique tractors, and spending time with his grandkids. He and Pauljean have had the joy of raising their great-grandchild, Marcus.

He is also survived by his children, Janice (John) Moran and Scott (Tracie) Drewes; grandchildren, Michael (Julie) Ward, Crystal Ward (Jim Sandifer), Amber (Josh) Hovis, Kelsie Drewes, Alexis Drewes, Megan Workman, and Lori Waidelich; 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, Kenneth (Cynthia) Drewes; and a sister-in-law, Sharon Drewes.

He was also preceded in death by a son, Russell; grandson, Joel Ward; and brothers, Delbert Drewes and Ronald Drewes.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Wauseon. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, and Monday from 10-11 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church.