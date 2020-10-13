William Martin Dietrich, 80, of Napoleon passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. He was born March 6, 1940, in rural Henry County, Ohio, to the late Martin and Emma (Herge) Dietrich. On Feb. 9, 1963, he married Carol Lynn Fedderke, his loving wife, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Ridgeville Corners, and she survives.

Bill worked in the maintenance department at Fulton Industries for 20 years and at WoodSage for 10 years. He was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Napoleon. He enjoyed camping with his wife and family at Twin Acres in Whitehouse, Ohio, for the past 20 years.

He is also survived by his children, Dawn (Mark) Feeney of Ayersville and Dan (Jean) Dietrich of Holgate; and his grandchildren, Leslie and Lyndon Dietrich.

He was also preceded in death by his children, Deborah and Donald Dietrich; a grandson, Jacob William Dietrich; and an infant sibling.

A private graveside service will be held at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Ridgeville Corners.

Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home in Napoleon is entrusted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church and mailed to Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, 1010 Westmoreland Ave. Napoleon, Ohio 43545.

Online condolences and messages may be left for the family at www.rodenbergergray.com.