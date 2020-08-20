1/1
William R. Smith
1941 - 2020
William R. Smith, 79, of Camden, Mich., and formerly of Wauseon, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, Mich. He died as the result of injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident. William was born in Wauseon on March 8, 1941, the son of the late Paul and Wauneta (Wyse) Smith.

He was an Army veteran and an active member of the Wauseon American Legion post. He was a life member of the NRA and the Fulton County Sportsmen's Club. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and life at his lake. He was a skilled carpenter and shared his talent.

Surviving is his wife, Arda; children, Chad (Molly) Smith of Delta, Michelle Smith of Wauseon, and Tammy (John) Weber of Wauseon; grandchildren, Makenzie, Sydney, and Drew Smith; brother, Larry (Jill) Smith of Wauseon; brother-in-law, Joe Rychener; and sister-in-law, Shirley Smith.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Eugene Smith, and a twin sister, Sandy Rychener.

"When you see the sun rise and sun set and everything in between, the hawks, the deer, the squirrels, the rabbits, even the coon and muskrat, the trees and flowers, a nice green lawn, crops in the fields, all of it……remember him."

A memorial service will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the Wauseon American Legion post, where military rites will be accorded by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Fulton County Sportsmen's Club or the Wauseon American Legion post.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.



Published in Swanton Enterprise from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial service
11:30 AM
Wauseon American Legion post
Funeral services provided by
Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home - Wauseon
219 S Fulton St
Wauseon, OH 43567
(419) 335-6031
