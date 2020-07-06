William Robert Strauss Sr., 88, of Wauseon passed away at Blue Creek Healthcare in Whitehouse, Ohio, on Thursday, July 2, 2020. He was born March 11, 1932, in Woodville, Ohio, to the late Ernest and Elizabeth (Wilson) Strauss. On Oct. 6, 1956, he married his loving and devoted wife of 63 years, Sara Riegsecker, and she survives.

Bill was a 1950 graduate of Fayette High School, and was drafted into the U.S. Marine Corp and was a Korean War veteran. Bill was known for his strong work ethic. As an only child raised by his mother and grandmother, he worked to support them. As a kid growing up, he had a paper route. Before he went into the service, and even upon his return home, he worked at a greenhouse. When he got married and had his own family, Bill worked 18 years for the Ohio Turnpike service stations and KeyBank, where he worked in the mailroom. After retirement at age 62 from MBS Polymet, Inc. in Wauseon, Bill volunteered his time for 11 years with the Fulton County Senior Center, driving residents to their appointments.

Bill is also survived by his sons, Timothy (Kelly) Strauss, William R. Jr. (Reagan) Strauss, and Jon Strauss (fiancee, Jan); daughter, Anissa Drewes; and 10 grandchildren.

Private visitation and services will be held at Grisier~Weigel Funeral Home in Delta, with Pastor Donna Stutzman officiating. Interment, with military rites, will be held at Pettisville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cleveland Clinic or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for cancer research.

