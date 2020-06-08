Ada V. "Bonnie" Brown, age 91, of Sweetwater, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene, Texas.
Per her wishes, her body will be cremated. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 5:00.P.M. to 6:30 P.M..
Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.
Bonnie was born on July 24, 1928 in Sweetwater, Texas to William D. and Iva Faye (Childers) Foust. She married Orvel Brown on December 22, 1953 in Merkel, Texas. She was a homemaker and also attended First Christian Church. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Orvel Brown of Sweetwater, Texas, son, Gary Brown and wife Karen of Sweetwater, Texas, Grandson, Trevor Brown and wife Sarah of Billings, Montana, two great grandchildren, Liam and Nolan Brown, sister, Ellen Peiser of Dallas, Texas, sister-in-law, Johnnie Wade of Houston, Texas, sister-in-law, Betty Foust of Lubbock, Texas, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William D. & Iva Faye Foust, two brothers, Alfred and Dan Wilburn Foust and brother-in-law, Jimmy McDonald.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.