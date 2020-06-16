Adriana Margaret Brown 54, of Sweetwater passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene. A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Will Duniven officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. Adriana was born June 17, 1965 in Lubbock, TX. She had worked several years as a Dietary Aide for the Nursing Home. Adriana was a hardworking mother and daughter taking great care of her mother Florencia and her son Dustin. She was a sweet, caring and kind to all she met. Adriana is loved amongst all her family and friends, and she'll continue to live forever in our hearts She is survived by her son Dustin Brown of Sweetwater; mother Florencia Rosas of Sweetwater; husband Roberto Salazar of Sweetwater; brothers Frankie Rosas of Sweetwater and Robert Rosas of Tampa Bay, FL. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.