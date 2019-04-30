A.J. Scott, 93, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at a nursing home in Abilene, TX. Funeral services will be held at 2 P.M. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Rev. Keith Clifton officiating. Burial will follow at Sweetwater Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. The Family will receive friends at McCoy Funeral Home on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. A.J. was born June 6, 1925 in Sweetwater, TX to Colbert and Ethel Cox Scott. He grew up on the family dairy farm south of Sweetwater. In 1944, his senior year of high school, he enlisted in the United States Army and was part of Company G 145th Infantry. He served as a Staff Sergeant in the Philippines and the Pacific Theatre. He served our country until 1946. He married Myrline (Daniel) Scott on May 10, 1947 in Sweetwater, TX. They owned and operated Scott Fuel, Inc. in Sweetwater for many years. Myrline and A.J. were married for 67 years. He was a long-time member of Lamar Street Baptist Church and a life-long resident of Sweetwater, TX. Being a livestock enthusiast, he enjoyed being in the roping pen, involved in stock shows, horse shows, as well as parades. He was a charter member of the Nolan County Sherriff's Posse. He received great joy by watching his grandkids and great grandkids in their numerous activities. He is survived by one son Johnny and wife Fawn of Bryan, TX; one daughter Billie Christie Roemisch and husband Gary of Hawley, TX. Grandchildren include Vance Christie and wife Amy of Tolar, TX; Joseph Scott and wife Mandi of College Station; Lex Christie and wife Jill of Anson, TX; Melissa Scott of Waco, TX. Great grandchildren include Tanner and Tatum Christie, Brooke Christie, Tyler, Dylan and Boston Scott, Cody and Eric Vega and several nieces, nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Colbert and Ethel Scott, his wife; Myrline Scott; one brother Billy Gene Scott; one sister Inez Scott Taylor. Pallbearers will be Bob Duncan, Bob Hefner, Jim Jennings, Britt Jolley, James Masey, Charlie Joe Nunn, and Maxie Sheppard. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com. Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary