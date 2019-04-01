Andres R. Almanza, 78, of Rotan went Home Monday, March 25, 2019 in Rotan. A funeral mass will be held at 10am, Thursday, March 28, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Rotan; burial will follow in Belvieu Cemetery. Visitation and rosary services will be held from 6-8pm, Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in the Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home Chapel; the rosary reading will begin at 6pm.

Andres R. Almanza was born March 8, 1941 in Rotan, TX to Serapio and Otila (Ramon) Almanza. He was a lifelong resident of Rotan and worked many years as a loyal employee of the City of Rotan. Andres enjoyed sitting outside talking and laughing with his friends and family and working in his garden. He was also a collector of many things; he believed everything could be used for something. Andres was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, uncle and friend. He will be dearly missed by those who knew him and loved him.

Andres was proceeded in death by his parents, Serapio and Otila Almanza ; his grandson, Adam Almanza; his brothers, George Almanza, Gustabo Almanza, Isabell Almanza, and Thomas Almanza; his sisters, Juana Sosa and Chonita Santibanez.

Andres is survived by his loving wife, Erminiae (Gomez) Almanza; his sons, Serapio Almanza and Gustabo Almanza; his daughters, Olita Alaniz (Eddie Sr.), Dolores Almanza (Rey F.), Diana Argumaniz (David) and Eloria Almanza (John R.); his brothers, Cipriano Almanza and Johnny Almanza (Tina); his sister Alicia Grimaldo (Daniel); 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and grand-fur babies JoJo and BJ. Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary