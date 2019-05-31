|
|
Andrew Preston Staten, 75, of Lubbock, TX, formerly of Sweetwater passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 in a Lubbock Nursing Facility. Services and visitation will be at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Rev. Robert Carey officiating. Burial will be in the Sweetwater Cemetery directed by McCoy Funeral Home in Sweetwater. Andrew was born to the late Percy and Cleo (White) Staten August 24, 1943 in Sweetwater, Texas. He spent most of his life working as a Professional Musician. He is survived by two sisters: Verdell Williams of San Bernardino, CA and Barbara Garnett of Houston, TX.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on May 31, 2019