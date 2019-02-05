Angel Castro, Jr., age 86, of Sweetwater, Texas, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019 at his residence.

A prayer vigil will be held 6:30P.M., Wednesday, February 6 , 2019, with Deacon David Mendez officiating, followed by a rosary at 7:00 P.M., at Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home Chapel recited by Joe Palafox.

Holy Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 A.M., Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Parish with Father Nilo Nalugon officiating. Burial will follow at Sweetwater Cemetery with the Fort Hood Honor Guard. Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.

Angel was born on April 28, 1932 in Sweetwater, Texas to Angel Castro, Sr. and Juanita (Yanez) Castro. He married Mary Gonzales on October 18, 1953 in Sweetwater, Texas. He owned and operated Angel's Barber Shop in Lubbock, Texas for many years. Angel was a skilled craftsman. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in the U.S. Army Airborne. He was a member of American G.I. Forum. His hobbies were hunting, fishing and gardening. He was also a Dallas Cowboys fan. He loved his family very much and will be truly missed by everyone. .

He is survived by his wife, Mary Castro of Sweetwater, Texas; three sons, Angel Castro, III and wife Esther of Elkhart , Colorado, Elias Castro and wife Letty of Fort Worth, Texas, and Ricky Castro of Sweetwater, Texas; one daughter, Sonya Quirino and husband George of Lubbock, Texas; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and one sister, Ermalinda Mihilis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Angel and Juanita Castro, Sr., and two sisters. Pallbearers will be Eli Castro, Jason Castro, Josiah Castro, Jose Garcia, Felipe Gabriel, and Dee Garcia.

Honorary pallbearers will be John Deloera and Rudy Gutierrez. Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary