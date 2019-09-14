|
May 31, 1935 - August 24, 2019
On Saturday, August 24, 2019, Angel Gutierrez Olvera, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 84.
Angel was born on May 31, 1935, in Sweetwater, Texas, to Eulalio and Sarita Olvera.
He graduated from Sweetwater High School in 1954 and was a two time, All-District fullback for the Mustangs. Angel continued his gridiron career with the 11th Airborne Colonels in the Eastern Football League of the Armed Services while serving in the Army 11th Airborne Division from 1954 to 1957. The following year he began his 48 year career with HB Zachry Construction Company. In 1974, he married Susana Morin and they raised two sons, Alex and Angel, and one daughter, Elsa.
Angel was preceded in death by his parents, Eulalio and Sarita Olvera; brother, Eulalio Olvera; and sister, Elvira Navarrette. He is survived by his wife, Susana Olvera; son,
Alex Olvera and wife Meredith; son, Angel Olvera; daughter, Elsa Abdelmessih and husband George; grandchildren, Sydney, Thomas, and Jacob; brothers Felix Olvera,
Gilbert Olvera, Edward Olvera, and Thomas Olvera; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends whose lives he has touched through the years.
Holy Mass of Christian Burial for Angel will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 10:30 A.M. at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 204 South MacArthur Blvd. in Irving, Texas, with Father Ernesto officiating. Interment will follow at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery at 12:30 p.m.. Visitation and Rosary will be on Monday, September 2, 2019, at 7:00 P.M. at Donnelly's Colonial Funeral Home, 606 West Airport Freeway in Irving.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Sept. 1, 2019