Arene Johnson
1937 - 2020
Arene Johnson, 83, of Sweetwater, passed away on Thursday, August 13,2020 at her home. Funeral services for Arene will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at McCoy Chapel of Memories. Pastor Michael King will be officiating services. Interment will follow at Sweetwater Cemetery.
Arene Johnson was born on April 6, 1937 in Ben Arnold, Texas. In the mid 1940's the family relocated to Sweetwater, Texas. Arene graduated from Booker T. Washington school and was a life -long member of The Women's Missionary Society.
Arene married Earlie Johnson Sr. on April 28,1962 and together they raised seven children. She worked as a seamstress for many years at Walls Factory while her husband worked at Rolling Plains Co-op Compress to support their family.
Arene is survived by four sons: Daniel Johnson, Earlie Johnson Jr, Kenneth Johnson and wife Debra, Wayne Johnson and wife Beverly, Two daughters: Deborah Johnson and Carol Johnson and husband Larry. Three sisters: Helena/Check Wilson, Clarissa/Rede Burrell, Rebecca Ann Wilson, Two Brothers: Johnny Wilson and wife Doris, Willie/Bill and wife Mary, Daughter-in-Law: Dorothy Johnson, 15 Grandchildren, 6 Great-Grandchildren and a host of nieces nephews and cousins.
Preceding Arene in death are her parents: Aaron and Willie Mae Wilson, Husband: Earlie Johnson Sr., Son: Darrell Johnson and three siblings: Ethel Felder, Aaron Wilson Jr, Glenda/Coco Johnson.
From your children: We could not have asked for a better or more supportive mother. Arene would give you the shirt off her back. Momma was a Christian God-fearing woman that dedicated her life to serving others. We Love You.
Pallbearers will be Jovante Lewis, Nomisis Armstead, Devyn Johnson, Kenneth Johnson Jr, Robert Carey Jr, Larry Foster. Honorary Pallbearers: Earlie Johnson Jr, Kenneth Johnson, Wayne Johnson.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccoyfh.com

Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Funeral service
02:00 PM
McCoy Funeral Home Inc
AUG
22
Interment
Sweetwater Cemetery.
Funeral services provided by
McCoy Funeral Home Inc
401 E 3rd St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
(325) 235-8666
