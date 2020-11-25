Armando "Pipo" Ortega, avid Minnesota Viking fan, enthusiastic story teller, and imparter of wisdom to all young people who entered his home, passed away at his residence on Thursday, Nov 12, 2020.
Pipo was born on May 20, 1953 in Brackettville, TX to Pedro & Aurora (Benevidez) Ortega, the 5th of eight children. There he met & married his loving wife of 35 years, who, he boasts, came all the way from Ohio to meet & marry him. They moved the family to Sweetwater in 1991. Pipo was a proud & loving father to three beautiful daughters Marina (Chris Ramirez), Ciara, & Reagan (Armando Villa); a best friend to Jackie Smith; and the proud grandfather to Elijah, Evan & Rees, all who will miss him deeply.
He is also grieved by two sisters, Tencha Pena, Diane (Gilbert) Hernandez, and one brother, Richard (Blanca) Ortega, all who reside in/around Brackettville, TX as well as numerous devoted nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as four brothers: Pete, Mario, Albert, and Nick.
There will be a private memorial service at a later date officiated by Reverend Ryan Strebeck.